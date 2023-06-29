ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The family of an Albany homicide victim has started up a fundraiser to honor their loved one. The victim, Benjamin Rowe, was shot and killed on Hamilton Street on Sunday, June 25. He was 25.

Rowe was a beloved figure in the local music scene. He helped book and facilitate DIY concerts, as well as being the front-man of metal group Miller Time and the bassist of Medical Board, a duo band he started with his brother.

“He was a gentle soul and loved by many.” said fundraiser organizer Lee Rowe. Contributions can be made by visiting the Benjamin Rowe Memorial Fund.