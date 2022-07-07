ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has made available $4 million in funding for radon detection in low-income households. HUD, federal, and local officials will announce federal funding on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m., at the Albany Housing Authority.

The Albany Housing Authority is located in EPA Radon Zone 1, one of the area’s highest radon concentrations in the state officials noted. HUD federal funding will be used to assist nearly 300 low-income households to test and mitigate housing units

Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer after cigarette smoking. The funds for these grants will come available early this summer, and Public Housing Authorities can apply for the funds through Grants.gov.

Check out the New York – EPA map of Radon zones here: