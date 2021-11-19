Full steam ahead for Albany Train Show this Saturday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend hundreds will gather at the Polish Community Center for the Albany Train Show. After being cancelled last year, train collectors are ready to get their engines started at the beloved annual event.

“There’s a lot of people chomping on the bit to get over there and get back to trains. One of the things about it is the social aspect, people love to talk about trains,” said Jeff Stedge, an organizer for the Albany Train Show.

If you’re lucky, you’ll meet Don Klose, a Schenectady resident with an impressive train display.

“I’ve tried to create many of the iconic Schenectady buildings that people have known for the last 100 years. It’s a passion that’s become part of a hobby of being a model railroader and collecting trains,” said Klose.

For collectors, experts will be on hand to offer free appraisals of your hidden attic treasures or give you direction on how to build your first layout. There will be working model trains in O, HO and N gauges with more 85 vendor tables of trains and train related items.

Does your caboose need help? Their own train doctor will be on hand to bring your ailing engines back to life.

And if you get hungry, food is available on the premises. Parking is free.

The event takes place Nov. 20 at the Polish Community Center at 225 Washington Ave. Extension from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.