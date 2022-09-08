ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.

The owners, Shannon Dowen-Ronda and David Vazquez, said they always had the goal of opening a permanent location. They had previously been selling their baked goods at the Delmar Farmers Market and Lark St. Mercantile, as well as online and at a few specialty markets.

“Lark has been missing a full-service bakery for a long time. Both David and I had lived in Center Square for years, it already feels like home. After doing a few very successful Twilight Markets on Lark Street, we knew that’s where we should be,” said Dowen-Ronda.

The company name, Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co., is an homage to Scratch Bakery Cafe and its owner Chris Schloss who passed away. The cafe was located on Madison Avenue near Lark Street and was Dowen-Ronda’s first “professional” baking gig.

Nyx is a completely from-scratch bakery. Dowen-Ronda said they use New York State grown and milled flour and source locally as much as possible. The bakery menu includes bagels, muffins, breakfast pastries, scones, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and French macarons.