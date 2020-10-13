From one local business to another, $38,000 grant awarded to help revitalize Cohoes community

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One lucky Cohoes business has been awarded a grant estimated to be worth $38,000 to help contribute towards the growth and revitalization of the local community.

Capital Companies NY & Go Gonzalez, have awarded free rent and a technology grant to Kelsey Knutsen for Haven Home Décor, her creative retail business on Remsen Street that offers a selection of carefully curated home décor accessories and gifts.

“After careful consideration of the applications for this grant, we felt that the addition of a retail store makes the most sense and Ms. Knutsen’s presentation offers a creative experience that can draw more consumers to Cohoes, said Daniel Oh of Capital Companies.

Additionally, the business will reportedly offer craft workshops like painting, building terrariums, painted wood signs as well as other ways to add unique decor to a home.

“The ball is rolling,” says Manny Santos of Go Gonzalez, “Meetings have begun to fulfill the Technology grant. We have seen much progress in Cohoes, and we need that momentum to continue.”

The launch date for Haven Home Décor will reportedly be November 11. The grant includes free rent for one year as well as a professionally constructed, optimized, and ADA-compliant website. The grant reportedly offsets the expensive costs of build-out and saves Knutsen time, in order for her to best establish her new business.

