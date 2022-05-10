ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The friendship garden of the Delaware community suffered serious vandalism at some point over the weekend of May 7, an act the owners say has left them “heartbroken and questioning humanity.” A very sad sight from the scene of the alleged crime shows children’s toys, art projects, and picnic tables covering the ground, while buildings are left in utter disrepair.

“The garden has offered a beautiful and safe space to so many kids over the years,” posted garden owners on Facebook Monday. “To see this level of destruction is just profoundly sad.”

Clean-up efforts are slated to begin on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., and the community is invited to come and help out. It’s not going to be an easy job, as a lot of damage is to the shed on the property, which means everything must be taken out and glass must be cleaned up. Gloves will be needed if you plan to help, to avoid getting cut with broken glass or other debris.

The organization also plans to work on Thursday, at the same time. If anyone has a couple of boards they would be able to nail over the shed’s broken window, for the time being, that would be appreciated. The garden is located on Hurlbut Street in Albany.

The Albany Fund for Education has set up an online donation portal to help the rebuilding effort. All funds will go directly to restoring the garden, which is so beloved in the Delaware community.

A police report has been filed after the incident, but no leads had been reported as of Tuesday morning. If you have any information on the horrific act, you can contact Albany Police detectives at (518) 462-8039.