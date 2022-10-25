ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man, who police say was a victim of a fatal hit-and-run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges, including DWI and driving without a license.

Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges against him. The list of charges includes Aggravated DWI, Leaving the scene of Personal Injury Auto Accident Resulting in a Fatality and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Albany Police allege that Monday around 6:15pm the 26-year-old was impaired by alcohol and going too fast for conditions when the minivan he was driving left the roadway in the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Third Avenue.

Police say the vehicle stuck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while he was walking on the sidewalk. A press release from the department reads that Jose Guevara Bonilla was pulled over short distance later by a detective who happened to be in the area. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard Benson, a friend of Cunningham’s said he was best known by his nickname, “Spotlight”. He told News10’s Anya Tucker that he was a well-liked member of the South Albany area community and that he will be missed. “Oh yes, I am. I’m really going to miss him,” added Benson.

Gloria Grignon, who works at Mokhiber’s Wine & Liquors says Cunningham, who was employed by St. Peter’s Hospital, enjoyed hanging out at the business, chatting and having lunch with his friends and staff. “It’s sad. He, [accused driver] shouldn’t have been behind the wheel. No license. He knew better and now you just took an innocent man’s life.”

The accused driver, who is said to work as a painter and has lived with an uncle in Albany for about a year, pleaded not guilty. The judge remanded Guevara Bonilla to jail until his next court appearance, agreeing with the prosecutor who asked that he be considered a potential flight risk. The judge citing the fact that the defendant is accused of fleeing the scene of the fatal accident and that he possesses a Honduran passport.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Jose Guevara Bonilla’s uncle outside the courthouse. He told her that his nephew had been in the process of applying for a driver’s license. He also said he did not know who the vehicle involved in the fatal accident belongs to.

St. Peter’s Health Partners statement regarding the passing of Larry Cunningham:

“This is a very sad day for the St. Peter’s Health Partners family, as we mourn the tragic loss of Larry Cunningham, a longtime employee of St. Peter’s Hospital. Larry worked in the hospital’s food service department for the past 31 years and was beloved by his colleagues. We are all deeply saddened by his sudden passing and send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. Recognizing the impact his loss may have on his colleagues, SPHP is making support services available to anyone in need.”