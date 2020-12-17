Friday snow emergency in the city of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police sent out a notice Thursday evening about the snow emergency set to begin at 8 a.m. on Friday. Normal parking rules and regulations are temporarily suspended during the emergency.

“Reports originally anticipated today’s snow storm would conclude early this morning, however the late shift in weather patterns have extended the duration of the storm well into the early afternoon, and has already led to significantly higher snowfall totals than expected,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “The City’s Department of General Services employees have been working around the clock since the first snow fell, however the rapid increase in snowfall over the last several hours has made travel especially difficult. Please stay off the roads and allow our DGS crews the space needed to safely and efficiently clear the snow.”

From 8 a.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday, vehicles must park on the even side of the street. Afterwards, from 8 a.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. on Sunday, you must park on the odd-numbered side. Parking on the wrong side during the emergency might earn you a ticket or a tow.

Parking is available throughout the city:

Arbor Hill/Sheridan Hollow

Parking Area Adjoining Arbor Hill Softball Field (North Lark Street)

230 Colonie Street (Playground Lot)

178 Colonie Street (Playground Lot)

Ten Broeck Mansion (Parking Lot & Sidewalk West End)

Quackenbush Garage (with restrictions)

Pine Hills

Ridgefield Park (Enter on Partridge Street

Woodlawn Park Little League

Waterson Park (Westland Hills) Enter on Colvin Avenue

Center Square

• Washington Park (All Roadways and Parking Areas)

South End

• Krank Park Area

• Franklin Street (between Schuyler Street and Bassett Street – East Side)

• Lincoln Park (All Interior Roadways and Parking Area)

Center Square/Mansion

• 77 Philip Street (Playground)

• 88 Philip Street (Playground)

North Albany

North Second Street and North Third Street (Above Pearl Street)

Parking Area across from North Albany American Legion Post

West End

Bleecker Stadium (Parking Area & Roadways)

North Side of Livingston Avenue (Opposite Judson Street) Parking Lot

The city also warned that homeowners can be ticketed for sidewalks that have not been cleared.

Further instructions are set to be relayed on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Sheehan already closed all city buildings to the public on Thursday, urging residents to stay off the roads.

Call (518) 476-SNOW for the most up-to-date information regarding the city of Albany’s snow emergency.

Important Contacts During the Snow Emergency :

For SNOW EMERGENCY information, call 518-476-SNOW (7669) or visit the City of Albany’s website at albanyny.gov, facebook.com/AlbanyMayorKathySheehan, instagram.com/AlbanyMayorKathySheehan, and twitter.com/MayorSheehan

For general snow inquiries call the Department of General Services at 518-434-CITY (2489).

To report power outages and determine area repair schedules, call National Grid at 800-642-4272.

In an emergency, call 911.

To receive text and/or email alerts about a snow emergency, please sign up for Nixle alerts at: http://www.albanyny.org/Government/Departments/PoliceDepartment/Nixle.aspx.