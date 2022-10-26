ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some locally grown apples are headed to a Capital Region food bank. All the apples picked from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Indian Ladder Farms are being donated to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The farm’s manager said they have a unique opportunity to provide food that the food bank usually has trouble accessing.

“One of the things that I know the food banks really need is fresh food, because it’s very nutritious, and it’s hard to get, and hard to get out to people,” Laura Ten Eyck, Indian Ladder Farms manager, said. “So apples are fresh, but they also keep. So it’s a good kind of product to move through to people who really need the food.”

Indian Ladder Farms has partnered with food banks for many years to provide fresh fruit. Other orchards have similar programs.