ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Registration opened for the 44th-annual Freihofer’s Run for Women on February 2, and runners have spent weeks gearing up for the event with the Capital District YMCA’s 11-week training challenge. But for the race to actually be a success on June 4, organizers are trying to gather 400 volunteers.

With just two weeks to go until the event, only 66 people have signed up to help. That’s only 17% of the need!

Anyone interested can easily sign up online. Volunteers will be able to select their specific task, making it easy to plan their day- as many positions are only a couple of hours long.

This event was canceled in 2020, and the 2021 edition was pushed back to September because of the pandemic. Now, organizers need your help to make sure it isn’t canceled again.