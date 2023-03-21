ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of the 45th year of the Freihofer’s Run for Women, event organizers are hosting a poster contest. All middle school and high school students, private or public and homeschooled or not, may participate and enter their submissions by Friday, April 21. Full rules and regulations for the contest can be found online.

Posters must be original works from each student, on or mounted on poster board, and can be created using any medium. Posters cannot use text or pictures taken from newspapers, magazines, downloaded from the internet, or any other sources to form a collage, going against the “original art” rules of the contest. Students can use fabric, aluminum foil, yarn, or other materials to make a collage, as long as they are accompanied by original artwork by the student. Posters may be created or enhanced digitally but have to begin as an entirely original work of art by the student.

Posters may be any size between the minimum dimension of 16″ x 20″ to a maximum dimension of 22″ x 28″. They must be made individually and not in collaboration with another student. Students may submit only one poster to the competition.

“The Freihofer’s Run for Women is a community event, so with the continuation of the tradition

of creating a poster for our 45th anniversary, we decided to involve the community,” said Kisten

Hislop, Event Director. “Kids participate in their events on race day, but we want to capture their

vision of the 5K event. It will be amazing to see this iconic event through the eyes of the area’s

youth.”