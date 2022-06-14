ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is offering free tours of the New York State Capitol and Empire State Plaza over the summer. The outdoor sculptures have also returned to the Empire State Plaza.

“The Capitol and Empire State Plaza are home to fascinating history, impressive architecture, and world-class artwork,” said OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy, “Our tours are a great way to spend some time this summer, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of these free activities. Thanks to our partner CDTA, the trolley tours will help make the Plaza more accessible to visitors.”

“Ride the Plaza!” Trolley Tour

Visitors can learn about local landmarks, architecture, art, memorials, and history while on the trolley. The trolley is fully accessible and can accommodate up to 36 passengers.

This tour is set for Wednesdays, June 22 through August 31 at 12:45 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. The tours are 45 minutes long. Visitors can board the trolley on Madison Avenue, near the New York State WWII Memorial.

Riders will be required to wear masks. Reservations are recommended and can be made on the Empire State Plaza website.

Empire State Plaza Tours

On this outdoor walking tour, visitors can learn how government and culture are housed within the Empire State Plaza, including the Plaza’s memorials, The Egg, and the Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Art Collection.

The tours are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, July 1 through August 30 at 12:45 p.m. Tours are 45 minutes.

The tours begin on the Plaza near the base of The Egg. No reservations are needed, but groups of 10 or more should call (518) 474-2418.

“Spotlight on Art” Themed Tours of the Empire State Plaza Art Collection

The tour will focus on the history of the Empire State Plaza Art Collection, as well as highlight the 92 works of art on permanent display throughout the indoor concourse level. Weather permitting, tours will also include pieces outdoors.

These tours will be on the last Monday of the month, June 27 through August 29 at 11 a.m. Tours are 45 minutes. The tour meets at the Corning Tower Security Desk on the concourse level.

Reservations are recommended and can be made on the Empire State Plaza website. Groups of 10 or more should call (518) 474-2418.

New York State Capitol Tour

The Capitol Tour highlights the legislative chambers, Hall of Governors, Governor’s Reception Room, Hall of New York, historic staircases, and carvings. These tours are Monday through Friday at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.

Visitors to the Capitol are required to pass through metal detectors and have bags scanned through an x-ray machine. Personal belongings such as backpacks and large bags should be left behind. OGS said sharp objects and nuisance devices are not allowed into the building.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test within the past 48 hours. Visitors can meet at the State Street Lobby visitor information desk for the tour.

Reservations are recommended and can be made on the Empire State Plaza website. Groups of 10 or more should call (518) 474-2418.