ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program, with free meals for all children 18 and under at eight schools across the city. The program serves grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, and families can pick up food at any school at the same time.

Days, dates, and times:

Albany High School, 700 Washington Ave Monday-Thursday only; starts Wednesday, July 6 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 1 Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. • Lunch: noon-1 p.m.



Albany School of Humanities, 108 Whitehall Road Monday-Friday; starts Tuesday, July 5 and ends Friday, Aug. 12 Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m. • Lunch: noon-12:30 p.m.



Eagle Point Elementary School, 1044 Western Ave. Monday-Friday; starts Wednesday, July 6 and ends Friday, Aug. 12 Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. • Lunch: noon-1 p.m.



Edmund J. O’Neal School of Excellence, 50 North Lark St. Monday-Thursday only; starts Tuesday, July 5 and ends Thursday, Aug. 11 Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m. • Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m.



Giffen Memorial Elementary School, 274 South Pearl St. Monday-Friday; starts Wednesday, July 6 and ends Friday, Aug. 19 Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. • Lunch: noon-1 p.m.



Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave. Monday-Friday; starts Wednesday, July 6 and ends Friday, Aug. 19 Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. • Lunch: noon-1 p.m.



Tony Clement Center for Education, 395 Elk St. Monday-Friday; starts Monday, July 11 and ends Friday, Aug. 12 Breakfast: 8:15-9:15 a.m. • Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



William S. Hackett Middle School, 45 Delaware Ave. Monday-Friday; starts Tuesday, July 5 and ends Friday, Aug. 5 Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. • Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon



For more information, contact school district Lunch Director Lisa Finkenbinder. She can be reached at either lfinkenbinder@albany.k12.ny.us or by phone at (518) 475-6645.