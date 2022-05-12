ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) has partnered with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) again to provide a free ‘Nature Bus’ service on Saturdays. CDTA will connect communities in the City of Albany to eight natural areas in the County.

The Nature Bus will run every Saturday, with service starting on May 28 and running through Saturday, September 24. The bus will connect Albany residents with nature and will alternate to different locations on a two-week rotating schedule to be geared towards programs offered at each location.

Officials said new locations will include the Albany Pine Bush and City of Albany Water Departments Six Mile Waterworks, and MHLC’s David’s Trail at the Bender Melon Farm Preserve. Additionally, location partners will offer free programming on most Saturdays with guided trail walks, educational programs for families, and self-guided scavenger hunts.

All locations will be free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. All location partners will also provide easy-to-navigate maps, as well as, marked trails to make the user experience fun and easy.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult when visiting Five Rivers they noted. The Nature Bus will make four stops at the following locations on a bi-weekly rotating basis:

Beginning on May 28, and every other Saturday through September 17.

Albany Pine Bush and City of Albany Water Department Six Mile Water Works

Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm

MHLC’s Normans Kill West Preserve

Albany County Rail Trail Veterans Memorial Park

DEC’s Five Rivers Environmental Education Center

Beginning on June 4, and every other Saturday through September 24.

MHLC’s Normans Kill West Preserve

Albany County Rail Trail Veterans Memorial Park

Albany County Rail Trail Slingerlands Trailhead

Hilton Park, MHLC’s David’s Trail, and Albany County Rail Trail

Thacher Park Visitor Center

To learn more about the Nature Bus route, including pick-up locations and drop-off times, visit the

CDTA. Programming about the Nature Bus stops can be found on MHLC’s Nature Bus online.