ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the return of State Street Yoga, Bites Camera Action, and Tunesday. These free outdoor series’ will take place throughout the summer in downtown Albany.

“We couldn’t be more excited to once again kick off these popular, free event series in downtown Albany,” said Georgette Steffens, Executive Director of the Downtown Albany BID. “We love seeing residents, families, workers, and visitors from all over the region come out and discover even more reasons to spend time in Albany’s Central Social District. All members of the community are invited to enjoy and benefit from the recreational opportunities, socializing, and memorable experiences these events provide.”

The free movie series Bites Camera Action will be at the SUNY Plaza at State Street and Broadway with the movies premiering at dusk around 8:30. The series kicks off June 2 and runs monthly through September.

Lineup

June 2: “The Lion King” (1993). Before the movie, Jordan Taylor Hill & Friends Present: Diaspora, a collection of rhythms and dance from West Africa, The Caribbean, and America.

July 7: “The Iron Giant” (1999). Featuring a live musical score by apostrophebeats and Blue Ranger.

August 4: “Space Jam” (1996). Before the movie, Albany Patroons players will lead fun youth basketball activities and give away four season tickets to a few audience members.

September 1: “Akeelah and The Bee” (2006). Before the movie, guests are invited to participate in a spelling bee competition and win prizes.

Guests should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the movies. The movies are also weather-dependent and attendees are encouraged to register in advance on the Downtown Albany BID website.

State Street Yoga is returning to the lawn of SUNY Plaza at State Street and Broadway every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. from June 3 to August 26. Instructors from The Hot Yoga Spot will lead the classes appropriate for all levels.

Participants should bring their own mat, water, and sunscreen. Events are weather dependent, and guests are encouraged to register in advance on the Downtown Albany BID website.

The Tunesday lunchtime concerts are also returning and will run each Tuesday from July 11 to August 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Jim DiNapoli Park. Each week, a different musician or group will perform a free concert in the park. Ryan Leddick will kick off the series on July 11. Other featured performers include “Soulist” Garland Nelson, DJ RVMBA, DJ Intell Hayesfield, Caity Gallagher, Tim Houston, and more to be announced.