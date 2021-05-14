Free kids’ karate program back in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced the return of a free kids’ karate program.

“As we continue to make progress against COVID and return to a sense of normalcy, I’m excited to announce that we are relaunching our free AAU Karate Program. County children have struggled throughout the pandemic, unable to have fun with their friends and just be kids. Starting May 24, they will have another outlet for exercise and socializing. We’ll have locations each week in Watervliet, Ravena, and Cohoes,” he said.

The free program is for kids aged 5 to 14. All equipment is provided, and registration takes place online. Check out the full schedule below: