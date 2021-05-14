Free kids’ karate program back in Albany County

Albany County

A child receiving karate training. (Ashima Pargal / Unsplash)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced the return of a free kids’ karate program.

“As we continue to make progress against COVID and return to a sense of normalcy, I’m excited to announce that we are relaunching our free AAU Karate Program. County children have struggled throughout the pandemic, unable to have fun with their friends and just be kids. Starting May 24, they will have another outlet for exercise and socializing. We’ll have locations each week in Watervliet, Ravena, and Cohoes,” he said.

The free program is for kids aged 5 to 14. All equipment is provided, and registration takes place online. Check out the full schedule below:

  • Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Mosher Park Pavilion, 2 Park Drive in Ravena
    May 24 through October 4
  • Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Watervliet Dome, 1300 2nd Avenue in Watervliet
    May 25 through October 5
  • Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Canal Square Park, 72 Remsen Street in Cohoes
    May 28 through October 8

