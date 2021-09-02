Free hazardous waste recycling event in Albany on Thursday

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany is hosting one of many free recycling events on Thursday for household hazardous waste. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rapp Road Landfill.
They’re accepting tons of waste material—gasoline, antifreeze, paint, fire extinguishers, fertilizers, pesticides, used cooking oil, asbestos, lightbulbs, batteries, syringes, and even more. Find out more about what they’re accepting online.
The city is offering just a few more hazardous waste recycling events this year from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
- September 16
- October 7
- October 21
A recycling event for paper shredding and books will also be held on October 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Park. Hardcover and paperback books will both be recycled.
Several other recycling events were held earlier in the year. Residents must register for the hazardous waste events by calling the Department of General Services at (518) 434-2489 or registering online.
