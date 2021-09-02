Free hazardous waste recycling event in Albany on Thursday

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
Albany Capital generic (Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)

Albany Capital generic (Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany is hosting one of many free recycling events on Thursday for household hazardous waste. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rapp Road Landfill.

They’re accepting tons of waste material—gasoline, antifreeze, paint, fire extinguishers, fertilizers, pesticides, used cooking oil, asbestos, lightbulbs, batteries, syringes, and even more. Find out more about what they’re accepting online.

The city is offering just a few more hazardous waste recycling events this year from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • September 16
  • October 7
  • October 21

A recycling event for paper shredding and books will also be held on October 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Park. Hardcover and paperback books will both be recycled.

Several other recycling events were held earlier in the year. Residents must register for the hazardous waste events by calling the Department of General Services at (518) 434-2489 or registering online.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire