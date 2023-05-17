ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free outdoor fitness classes are returning to the Empire State Plaza this summer. The “Summer Fitness at the Plaza” program presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York starts on June 6.

The classes are open to people of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience. The classes are held outdoors, weather permitting, at a new outdoor location between The Egg and Cornerstone. If it rains, the classes will be held in the indoor Cornerstone space. The classes take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through August 31, with no classes held the week of Independence Day.

“Since 2017, OGS has offered outdoor fitness classes at the Empire State Plaza. This time-honored program provides a free and accessible space for the State workforce and the local community to get active and healthy,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy.

Classes

Tuesdays: Pilates with The Hot Yoga Spot

Refresh, restore, and rejuvenate with a Pilates session suitable for all experience levels. This class allows participants to strengthen their bodies and improve flexibility.

Thursdays: PHIIT2 with DNA Bodyworx

PHIIT2 is an interval training workout designed to meet participants at their current fitness level and help them elevate to the next level. The workout focuses on full-body movement and includes a warm-up and cool-down.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver to participate. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register on the Empire State Plaza website to sign the waiver in advance. Walk-ins are also welcome. Class participants must bring their own exercise mats, water bottles, and towels.