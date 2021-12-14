Free child seat inspections in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is holding a free child seat inspection in Latham on December 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The inspections will be at the New York State Police on Troy Schenectady Road and are by appointment only.

The car seat checks will be provided by certified child passenger safety technicians. The technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child and vehicle.

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections.

Those who cannot make this car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. More information on upcoming car seat inspections can be found on the the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee website.