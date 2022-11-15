LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding free car seat inspections in Albany County. The car seat check is set for November 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Latham.

The inspection is located at the New York State Police building at 760 Troy Schenectady Road. For more information, you can contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

The car seat checks will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians. The trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station.