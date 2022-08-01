LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding free child car seat inspections in Albany County. The car seat checks will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Inspections

August 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville Farmers Market at the United Methodist Church of Voorheesville at 68 Maple Avenue. For more information, you can contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov.

August 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. For more information, you can contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station.