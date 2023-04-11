Convertible car seats are excellent ways to accommodate your child’s growth without buying a new seat at every new stage of life.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee has announced free car seat inspections and assistance in Latham on Wednesday and in Colonie on Saturday. Those interested in attending can reserve a spot online.

The first inspection will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the New York State Police Department for Troop G, located at 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. Anyone seeking more information can call Technical Sergeant Donal Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or email gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

The second inspection will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Buy Buy Baby, located at 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie. Anyone seeking more information may contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or email william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov.

Inspections are part of a year-round safety initiative from state and local law enforcement agencies and community safety partners. Trained technicians use the “learn, practice, and explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their car, according to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.