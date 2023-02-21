Convertible car seats are excellent ways to accommodate your child’s growth without buying a new seat at every new stage of life.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is offering parents and caregivers of the area free car seat checks by a certified child passenger safety technician on Wednesday in Latham. These check-ups are by appointment only, and those who would like to sign up can do so by contacting Technical Sergeant Donald Fourgere at (518) 783-3258 or by emailing gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

The inspection will be held at the New York State Police Department at 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. The event will be held from 4-7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to use the entrance off of Maria Drive. According to AAA, only one out of every five car seats is installed correctly or used properly.