Free car seat inspection in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) reminded parents and caregivers in Albany County that free car seat checks are available on Saturday, June 12, in Guilderland. The seat check will take place at the Crossgates Mall outer lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install an age-appropriate seat for their child, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.