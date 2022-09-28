ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United Capital District Youth Baseball and Softball Association is hosting a baseball clinic for boys and girls starting October 1. The clinic is free and open to kids eight through thirteen years old.

The clinic will take place at Arbor Hill Community Center, 50 Lark Street in Albany. Please use the second street entrance. The clinic starts on October 1 and continues on Saturdays through November 19. Registration for the clinic starts at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic begins from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Athletic clothes and sneakers are required. A baseball glove is recommended but not required. Snacks will be provided for attendees.