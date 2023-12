COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is ongoing after a house fire in the town of Colonie. The fire happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 100-block of Frederick Avenue.

There was heavy smoke and fire throughout the building. Officials said there was some trouble using fire hydrants, and additional units were called to bring more water to fight the fire.

No one was injured. A cause is still under investigation.