Four-year-old baker delivers more than 3,000 cookies to frontline workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The only thing four-year-old Mia Villa likes more than chocolate chip cookies is baking them. Since she first started Mia’s Cookie Jar, the baker has made and delivered more than 3,000 cookies to frontline and essential workers.

On Thursday, Mia with the help of her mom and baby brother, dropped off chocolate chip cookies to the essential workers of Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth in Albany.

According to Mia’s mom, the four year old bakes everything by herself. Mom is only allowed to set the oven.

What’s Mia’s favorite part about making cookies?

“Cracking the egg,” she said.

Mia’s Cookie Jar started as a way to spread kindness one cookie at a time. Now 3,000 cookies and counting, Mia says she has no plans of stopping.