Four people arrested for selling drugs at Albany motel

Albany County

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Mugshots (left to right) Tyler R. Goold, Tyquonnay A. Herron, Akeem R. Paulk, and Kevin Zapata courtesy of Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men and one woman have been arrested after a narcotics investigation revealed they were selling drugs out of a motel in the city of Albany, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Department. The four were arrested and taken into custody on Monday, November 2.

Six glassine bags containing heroin, crack cocaine, over $1,200 in cash, a digital scale, and packaging materials were found after investigators executed three search warrants at the Motel 6 on Watervliet Avenue. The search led to the arrest of Kevin Zapata, Akeem R. Paulk, Tyler R. Goold, and Tyquonnay A. Herron, Sheriff’s said.

  • Kevin Zapata, 36, was charged with one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony).
  • Akeem R. Paulk, 34, was charged with one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony), and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanor).
  • Tyler R. Goold, 26, was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class D Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor) and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor).
  • Tyquonnay A. Herron, 27, was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class D Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor) and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor).

All four were taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees and were arraigned Tuesday at Albany City Court.

