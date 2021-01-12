Four new COVID cases in Albany CSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified Monday, Jan. 11 of four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district. The Albany County Health Department has identified no additional contacts with any of these new cases.

The first two cases involve Albany High School. Both individuals have engaged in distance learning only and are in quarantine at home. 

The third case involves Albany School of Humanities (ASH). The individual is associated with sixth grade, was last in the building on Dec. 23 and is in quarantine at home.

The fourth case involves Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School. The individual is associated with sixth grade, was last in the building on Dec. 23 and is in quarantine at home.

All potentially impacted individuals have been contacted at each building; the health department has indicated that there are no other steps necessary for any of the buildings at this time.

