The aftermath of the fire in Voorheesville on July 8.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire in Voorheesville. Police confirmed that four people have died, including a 5-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office announced that a 14-year-old boy is the only survivor of the fire. Police stated the boy escaped out of a window on the second floor, and is currently being treated for minor cuts and bruises at Albany Medical Center.

Multiple fire crews were active on the scene, and the sheriff’s office announced there will be road closures in the areas of Krumkill Road, Normanskill Road and Wormer Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.