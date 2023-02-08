ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four City School District of Albany teachers have been accepted into the prestigious NYS Master Teach Program. Craig Ascher, Tina Cardettino, Allison Griner and Allen Landman are now part of 221 high-performing teachers of STEM who have been recognized for their commitment to education.

Ascher and Griner are both eight grade science teachers at William S. Hackett Middle School. Cardettino and Landman both teach at Albany High School. The Albany school district explains through their four-year participation in the program, Master Teachers,

• Receive a $15,000 stipend annually

• Engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year

• Work closely with pre-service and early career teachers to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers

• Attend required regional meetings at their SUNY campus, participate in and lead several professional development sessions each year

The district explains these new members are not the only ones from Albany schools to have been accepted into the program. Other teachers include Kristin Bonds, Brent Cady, Andre Castagna, Jeffrey Chiu, Erin Erickson, Ashley Finke, Melissa Hirt, Eileen Ragone, Shannon Stevenson and Margot Wyan.