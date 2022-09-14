ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second forum was held Wednesday to discuss a possible $10 million grant coming to the city of Albany. The money is a state grant used for downtown revitalization.

If the city and Capitalize Albany Corporation were to win the money, it will be used on South Pearl Street. Officials said it will help revamp the area and create a better space for everyone to use.

The funding is the sixth round of funding from the state. The city has won the grant funding before and used it to revitalize Clinton Square.