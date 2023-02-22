ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The abandoned St. Joseph’s Church at 38 Ten Broeck Street in Albany is up for sale. The property is listed on the NAI Platform website for $100,000.

It’s been up for sale for about a week now, said David Galin, Chief of Staff for the Albany Mayor’s Office. “Our goal for listing the property is to spark an innovative idea for a future use by an owner who will restore and preserve this historic building and be a good neighbor,” he said.

In November 2021, the City of Albany opened a bid for contractors and engineers to stabilize the church after years of deterioration. The property has since been re-zoned to allow multiple different opportunities for redevelopment.

St. Joseph’s Church was built in 1861 and operated as a Catholic church until it was abandoned in the early 1990s. The Historic Albany Foundation eventually took ownership of the property. After several proposals to redevelop the property fell through, the ownership was transferred back to the City of Albany.

According to the listing, the building is 17,500 square feet and sits on 1.04 acres. The listing includes several options for permitted and conditional uses, including a community center, daycare center, office space, nursing home, restaurant, hospital, and school.

The listing said the property has a high potential for federal and state funding, including Historic tax credits, Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Community and Development Block Grant funding. You can view the full listing on the NAI Platform website.