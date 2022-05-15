ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany said on Sunday, that it will add Gregory Weider, a retired priest of the Albany Diocese, to its List of ‘Credibly Accused‘ for sexual abuse against minors. According to the Diocese, after an extensive investigation, Weider was added for ‘reasonable cause’ related to allegations of sexual abuse.

The former priest was removed from public ministry in August 2021, due to unresolved Child Victims Act (CVA) allegations. Weider had been serving as a Sacramental Minister at Sacred Heart in Margaretville and its mission, Street Anne’s in the Andes.

According to officials once Weider was placed on administrative leave he was no longer allowed to publicly officiate at sacraments, wear clerical garb, or present himself as a priest. Officials said the Diocese has historically cooperated with and provided notice of abuse allegations to the appropriate District Attorney’s office.

Since his ordination in 1963, Weider, 85, has served at the Blessed Sacrament, Mohawk, St. Anthony, Schenectady, St. Agnes, Cohoes, St. Thomas the Apostle, Delmar, St. Mary’s, Coxsackie; Holy Cross, Albany, Sacred Heart, Watervliet, in addition to other locations. The independent Diocesan Review Board forwards all pertinent information related to accused priests and any investigatory reports to the Bishop.

Officials said the Bishop then reviews everything before making a decision on whether to accept the board’s recommendation. The Albany Diocese urges anyone who as a child was sexually abused by a Catholic priest or deacon to report the matter to a law enforcement agency or to the Diocese.

To report an incident of abuse or to seek help, contact the Diocese’s Assistance Coordinator, Frederick Jones, at (518) 453-6646 or by email at assistance.coordinator@rcda.org.