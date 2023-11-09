ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wendell Giles, 53, was sentenced to three years in prison. Giles, a former New York State Department of Labor employee, admitted to obtaining over $800,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

Giles said he and another former NYSDOL employee, Carl J. DiVeglia III, created and approved false unemployment insurance applications in 2020 and 2021. Giles then had relatives, friends, and acquaintances submit false benefits applications. He and DiVeglia took a share of the benefits paid by NYSDOL.

Giles agreed to pay $826,530 in restitution to the State of New York. DiVeglia previously pleaded guilty on April 13 and also agreed to pay restitution.

A two-year term of supervised release was also imposed. Giles will also have to forfeit a $100,000 money judgment to the United States.