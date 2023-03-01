ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to join the Albany Empire football team, not as a player, but as part of the team’s ownership group. Empire team officials told NEWS10 Sport Director Griffin Haas the official announcement will be made at a Thursday morning press conference at the MVP Arena.

Brown posted a teaser video of the upcoming news on Twitter saying that he’s currently in Albany and there’s a big announcement coming Thursday morning. Brown’s father, “Touchdown” Eddie Brown was a standout player on the original Albany Firebirds in the 1990s. Brown and his father were on the field as honorary captains in 2018 when the Albany Empire made its original AFL return.

The Super Bowl champion and five-time All-Pro wide receiver had an incredible career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His professional career has waned since 2021 following some controversial moments on and off the field.

Thursday’s press conference is slated for 10 a.m., and NEWS10 will be there to learn more about Brown’s ownership role with the Empire.