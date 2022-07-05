LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham is getting a makeover with new commercial tenants being signed into the space. The property was bought by Bill Lia, who owns Lia Auto Group and Vent Fitness, in 2017.

The property is 12 acres and the building was originally 120,000 square feet, said Lia. After he bought the property, Lia opened a Vent Fitness center. The center was expanded in 2019, adding an additional 10,000 square feet to the building.

“Our vision for the property is to create a destination with service-based businesses that are synergistic and will support the success of each other. We have had a number of potential tenants that we have passed on that weren’t the right fit for our project,” said Lia.

The next tenant to open in the space is Scarlett Knife, which is a farm-to-table concept restaurant. The restaurant will be about 15,000 square feet and is projected to open in September, said Lia.

Other newly signed tenants include:

Dogtopia: A 6,500-square-foot doggie daycare and grooming franchise with over 300 locations.

Philadelphia Rock Gym: A 15,000-square-foot rock climbing gym with five existing locations in Philadelphia.

Convergence Craft: A 3,000-square-foot producer of wheat malt for craft brewers and distilleries. This business is relocating from Albany and expanding.

Lia said The Bunker Golf Lounge and Sports Bar has also signed a letter of intent to open a 7,000-square-foot location between Scarlett Knife and Philadelphia Rock Gym. The Bunker Golf Performance studio, a single-bay golf simulator training center, is currently located inside Vent Fitness at this location.

There is still a 20,000 square feet space available between the future rock gym and VENT, as well as a 10,000 square foot space and a few smaller spaces available along the back of the building, said Lia.

“We have a few potential tenants we are working with on these spaces but have not yet finalized anything,” said Lia.

Lia and his team are working with SRA Architects on a new design for a new facade and storefront designs for the incoming tenants and remaining available spaces. A new pylon sign is also in the design phase.

The construction work for the incoming tenants is expected to be completed through the end of the year and into 2023. No opening dates have been set yet.