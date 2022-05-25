ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Huck Finn’s Warehouse in Albany is getting a new name for the new mixed-use facility that is set to occupy the building. Redburn Development, which purchased the building for $8 million, has named the facility Slip 12.

Redburn is currently developing the property, located at 25 Erie Boulevard, to include 264 apartments and 45,000 square feet of commercial space. Commercial tenants will include Huck Finn Home Design & Style, Performance Wellness Recovery, Motor Oil Coffee Company, and the Real McCoy Beer Company.

Redburn said when this $65 million project is completed, it will be a catalyst to promote development in Albany’s warehouse district. In December 2021, Albany’s planning board voted to approve Redburn’s proposal to turn the building into a mixed-use facility.

Redburn said the company is ahead of schedule with the construction, and the first 70 apartments will be opening up in October. The facility will also include a pool, gardens, and a working space.

Redburn currently has more than 20 active and completed development projects in the Capital Region. The company also purchased the Central Warehouse to redevelop it into a multi-use facility.