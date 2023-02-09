ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Watervliet firefighter who was convicted on misdemeanor charges of forcible touching, sex abuse, as well as harassment (a violation) for groping an Uber driver, has been granted bail less than 24 hours after his sentencing.

On Tuesday, the Honorable Thomas Lamb of Watervliet City Court sentenced Edward Rolfe to 30 days in jail and six years probation. But according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, Rolfe made bail before ever serving any time at his correctional facility. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office tells NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that a county court judge granted bail of $15,000 cash/$30,000 bond after Rolfe signaled his intention to appeal his November conviction.

Officials with the DA’s office tell Anya they have not yet received notice on the appeal but that he has “signaled his intention” to move forward with the process, as is his right to do so.

His victim spoke with NEWS10 after Tuesday’s sentencing. But since the news of Rolfe’s release, she says she is both scared and outraged that the man convicted of abusing her appears to be escaping justice, at least for the time being. The DA’s office says an order of protection remains in place.

The case, which began in 2020, had been delayed for years. During that time, Rolfe remained on paid leave from his job as a Watervliet EMT and firefighter, continuing to receive his salary of $75,000 a year. He was fired after a jury found him guilty in November.

Rolfe has 30 days to file a notice of appeal from the date of sentencing and 120 days from date of sentencing to “perfect” the appeal, basically collect all evidence and get his brief file together. If he has not perfected his appeal within 120 days, his release status would end.

Whether Rolfe is granted the appeal will now be decided by an Albany County Court judge. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.