LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual CAT Volleyball Charity Tournament will be on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. at the NOVUS Headquarters in Latham. The event will feature former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Michael Oher, Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker, and Team USA volleyball player Terese Cannon.

Last year, the event raised over $15,000 for the American Cancer Society of the Captial Region last year. The event’s goal this year is to raise $25,000. Games are slated to start at 6 p.m.