ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Melissa DeRosa, a former top aide for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, will be discussing her new book at the University of Albany’s Page Hall on October 25 at 7 p.m. Her memoir “What’s Left Unsaid My Life at the Center of Power, Politics & Crisis” was released on Tuesday.

DeRosa was Cuomo’s communications director, chief of staff, and secretary. She was known for appearing at the governor’s side during his COVID-19 pandemic briefings and became one of Cuomo’s most vocal defenders during the sexual harassment scandal that forced him out of office in August 2021.

“All too often, women are defined by the men around them. For all of my life I’ve been known as the ‘daughter of,’ ‘wife of’ ‘top aide to,’” said DeRosa. “Writing this book allowed me the opportunity to slow down and reflect on my own journey while giving readers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to one of the most consequential periods in our nation’s history.”

The event is free and open to the public. You must reserve a seat on the Eventbrite website. The event is hosted by the New York State Writers Institute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.