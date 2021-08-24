Former Cohoes gas manufacturing site undergoing clean up through fall 2022

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid, under oversight from the Department of Environmental Conservation, will be working to clean up a property in Cohoes through 2022. The site, owned by National Grid, was a manufactured gas plant (MGP) from 1852 to 1949.

“From the 1860s until approximately 1950 there were many manufactured gas plants across New York State providing municipal gas for heating, lighting, and other usage,” said National Grid Environmental Manager Steven Stucker. “Since 1992, National Grid has worked with the State to remediate these sites to protect human health and the environment and to restore these properties to their highest and best land use.”

The project will begin in late August along Whitehall and Linden Streets. A public meeting to talk about the remediation efforts at the former manufactured gas plant will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at 7 p.m. at the Cohoes Senior Center at 10 Cayuga Plaza.

Located between NYS Route 787 and the Mohawk River, the project will affect traffic patterns and close parts of Whitehall and Linden Streets from September 2021 until November 2022.

At the turn of the century, processing gas included heating coal or petroleum to make a gas mixture. Cooled and purified, the gas was sent through local pipelines as residential fuel, similar to the way we use natural gas today. Before electricity, this gas heated buildings, cooked food, and lit homes, businesses, and streets.

Coal tar, a byproduct of the process, would condense out of the gas during production and distribution. Some coal tar was sold off, yet some of it impacted local soils and groundwater. National Grid will stabilize contamination at the site in Cohoes and replace the soil, following a DEC-approved remedial action plan. The goal of the clean-up is to restore the site for future use.