Former Albany deacon arraigned on child sex abuse charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former deacon has been arraigned after an Albany County Grand Jury returned a sealed indictment alleging that he sexually abused two children. District Attorney P. David Soares said Angel Garcia, 69, formerly of Albany, is a former deacon who was stationed at Church of the Americas in Albany.

Between June 2016 and December 2018, Garcia allegedly abused two children that were known to him at a residence in Albany. Garcia pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Charges:

Sexual abuse in the first degree (felony)

Course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree (felony)

The District Attorney’s Office said Garcia was previously convicted of sexual crimes against a different child. On August 14, 2014, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, both felonies.

On two occasions between May 2003 and October 2003, Garcia was found to have engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 that was known to him. In September 2014, Garcia was sentenced to 5 years in State Prison, in addition to 10 years of post-release supervision.

Garcia appealed to a higher court and applied for a stay of judgment and bail pending his appeal, which was granted. His failure to surrender following the expiration of the order granting the stay and bail led to a delay in his return to custody.

“This case is an unfortunate reminder that there are predators in our communities. While this convicted defendant was out on bail pending appeal, he allegedly continued to commit crimes against children that he had access to,” said Soares.