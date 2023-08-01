ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Howard Hubbard, the former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, has gotten married. In a letter, Hubbard said he fell in love with a woman, and they decided to marry in a civil ceremony in July.

Hubbard fully retired from the diocese in 2022. He asked the Vatican to relieve him of his clerical obligations but that request was denied. He was told to wait until all the sexual abuse civil lawsuits were over. Hubbard was accused in some of those lawsuits.

The Albany Diocese said it does not acknowledge Hubbard’s marriage as valid because he remains a retired bishop of the Roman Catholic Church.