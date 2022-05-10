ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has announced the start of the 2022 Empire State Plaza and Harriman Campus summer food vendor season. The season includes food trucks, farmers markets, and craft fairs.

“With the sun out and temperatures rising, this is a great week to go outside and enjoy lunch,” OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “I want to welcome all the returning and new vendors to the Empire State Plaza and Harriman Campus and encourage State workers, visitors, and our neighbors in the community to take advantage of these wonderful culinary options.”

Food vendors return to the Plaza on Wednesday, May 11. The program runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near The Egg. The vendors set their own schedules, so check with your favorites to find out when they’re participating.

At the Harriman Campus, the program is already underway, serving breakfast, starting at 7:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vendors are located in the Building 8A courtyard between buildings 4, 5, and 8.

Empire State Plaza vendors

La Empanada Llama: empanadas, tamales, and traditional Peruvian fare.

Little Big Fatz: burgers, fish fries, and French fries.

SUNY Schenectady: rotating menu, including pizza, hot sandwiches, barbeque, and more.

The Skinny Pancake: sweet and savory crepes, fresh brewed iced tea, and homemade lemonade.

Ty’s Taco-ria: Mexican-American fusion tacos and chips & dip.

Tacos Diablo: assortment of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and Mexican specialty drinks, including jalapeno lemonade.

Harriman Campus vendors

DC’s Pizza & Catering serves lunch: pizza, subs, and salads.

Dolan’s Dogs serves lunch: hot dogs, burgers, fries, and more.

Little Chip Ice Cream and Cold Brew serves at lunchtime: ice cream cookie sandwiches, cold brew coffee drinks, frappes, and more.

Miranda Enterprises serves breakfast and lunch: subs, fish fries, steak sandwiches, and breakfast items.

The Hungry Traveler serves breakfast and lunch: chicken tenders, burgers, wraps, and breakfast items.

The Spud Shack serves breakfast and lunch, gourmet baked potatoes, fries, and breakfast items.

Vincent’s Catering serves breakfast and lunch: subs, wraps, salads, quesadillas, and breakfast items.

The Empire State Plaza Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday. The farmers market is part of the New York State Fresh Connect program, which brings fresh food to under-served areas, improves nutrition education, and helps create local jobs.

Farmers market vendors

Bee Hollow Farm

Big Sky Farm

Bryan’s Brew

Bulich Creekside Farm

Fresh Starts Family Farm

Maynard Farms

Meredith’s Bread

New Scotland Spirits

Our Daily Brad

The Food Florist

Worldling’s Pleasure

Quantum 1219 Flower Farm

The summer program at the Harriman Campus also includes monthly craft shows at the Building 8A Courtyard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the craft shows will take place the following Friday.

Craft fair dates