ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services is hosting its annual Hops & Harvest Festival at the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday, September 13. This free, family-friendly event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
The festival highlights New York’s harvest season with craft beers, bluegrass music, and vendors selling fall-related foods and gifts. The event also features games including Giant Jenga, cornhole, and a pie-eating contest.
Music lineup
- Bees in the Barn at 5:30 p.m.
- Sicard Hollow at 6:30 p.m.
- Yonder Mountain String band at 7:45 p.m.
Beer and ciders
- Ithaca Flower Power
- Brown’s Cherry Razz
- Adirondack Lake George Cider Project
- Brown’s Oatmeal Stout
- Adirondack Bear Naked
- Druther’s All In
- Saranac Pumpkin
- Wolf Hollow Oktoberfest
- Indian Ladder Ciderdelic
- Ommegang Rare Vos
Vendors
- Margarita City
- The Skinny Pancake
- The Plated Palette
- Roy’s Caribbean
- Reggae Boy
- The Hungry Traveler
- Emack & Bolio Ice Cream
- PJ’s Franks
- Robb’s Top Doggs
- Kechua World
- War Cannon Spirits
- New Scotland Spirits
- Leaf Guard
- OGS Diversity and Inclusion
You can find free parking in the East Garage off Madison Avenue after 4 p.m. Paid parking is available in the visitor lot under the Empire State Plaza.