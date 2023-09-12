ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services is hosting its annual Hops & Harvest Festival at the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday, September 13. This free, family-friendly event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

The festival highlights New York’s harvest season with craft beers, bluegrass music, and vendors selling fall-related foods and gifts. The event also features games including Giant Jenga, cornhole, and a pie-eating contest.

Music lineup

Bees in the Barn at 5:30 p.m.

Sicard Hollow at 6:30 p.m.

Yonder Mountain String band at 7:45 p.m.

Beer and ciders

Ithaca Flower Power

Brown’s Cherry Razz

Adirondack Lake George Cider Project

Brown’s Oatmeal Stout

Adirondack Bear Naked

Druther’s All In

Saranac Pumpkin

Wolf Hollow Oktoberfest

Indian Ladder Ciderdelic

Ommegang Rare Vos

Vendors

Margarita City

The Skinny Pancake

The Plated Palette

Roy’s Caribbean

Reggae Boy

The Hungry Traveler

Emack & Bolio Ice Cream

PJ’s Franks

Robb’s Top Doggs

Kechua World

War Cannon Spirits

New Scotland Spirits

Leaf Guard

OGS Diversity and Inclusion

You can find free parking in the East Garage off Madison Avenue after 4 p.m. Paid parking is available in the visitor lot under the Empire State Plaza.