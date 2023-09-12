ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services is hosting its annual Hops & Harvest Festival at the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday, September 13. This free, family-friendly event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

The festival highlights New York’s harvest season with craft beers, bluegrass music, and vendors selling fall-related foods and gifts. The event also features games including Giant Jenga, cornhole, and a pie-eating contest.

Music lineup

  • Bees in the Barn at 5:30 p.m.
  • Sicard Hollow at 6:30 p.m.
  • Yonder Mountain String band at 7:45 p.m.

Beer and ciders

  • Ithaca Flower Power
  • Brown’s Cherry Razz
  • Adirondack Lake George Cider Project
  • Brown’s Oatmeal Stout
  • Adirondack Bear Naked
  • Druther’s All In
  • Saranac Pumpkin
  • Wolf Hollow Oktoberfest
  • Indian Ladder Ciderdelic
  • Ommegang Rare Vos

Vendors

  • Margarita City
  • The Skinny Pancake
  • The Plated Palette
  • Roy’s Caribbean
  • Reggae Boy
  • The Hungry Traveler
  • Emack & Bolio Ice Cream
  • PJ’s Franks
  • Robb’s Top Doggs
  • Kechua World
  • War Cannon Spirits
  • New Scotland Spirits
  • Leaf Guard
  • OGS Diversity and Inclusion

You can find free parking in the East Garage off Madison Avenue after 4 p.m. Paid parking is available in the visitor lot under the Empire State Plaza.