TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mass food distribution event is scheduled for the South Drive entrance of Hudson Valley Community College.
The pantry opens at 9:30 a.m. and all are welcome, with no registration required. To keep traffic low, organizers ask not to show up early. In its “drive-thru” and “walk-in” formats, pre-packaged food can be handed out by volunteers or picked up.
As the pandemic continues, the goal is feeding the hungry, a group that has grown as a result of layoffs and furloughs. The event is run by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and other partner organizations.
Catholic Charities has three more events this month:
- November 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Metropolitan Church, 105 2nd Street in Albany
- November 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street in Schenectady
- November 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Albany Centro Civico, 230 Green Street in Albany
LATEST STORIES
- Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand call to resume COVID relief bill negotiations
- Food distribution set for Monday morning, later this month
- Saint Rose athletics go on pause
- Sean McDermott reacts to CB Josh Norman testing positive for COVID-19
- Saratoga man charged after 72-year-old jogger injured in DWI accident