Food distribution set for Monday morning, later this month

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mass food distribution event is scheduled for the South Drive entrance of Hudson Valley Community College.

The pantry opens at 9:30 a.m. and all are welcome, with no registration required. To keep traffic low, organizers ask not to show up early. In its “drive-thru” and “walk-in” formats, pre-packaged food can be handed out by volunteers or picked up.

As the pandemic continues, the goal is feeding the hungry, a group that has grown as a result of layoffs and furloughs. The event is run by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and other partner organizations.

Catholic Charities has three more events this month: