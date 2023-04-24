LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Colonie police arrested Zavier Buchanan and Melissa T. Charles, both 25 and from West Palm Beach, Florida. They said the duo tried to defraud someone from Loudonville by pretending to be a troubled grandson.

On April 21 at about 10 a.m., police responded to a Loudonville residence a possible scam in progress. The resident got a phone call from a man claiming to be their grandson needing bail money. Another person got on the phone and pretended to be the phony grandson’s attorney. They said they would send a courier to retrieve $19,000 in cash.

The resident identified the likely scam and contacted the police department. Several officers said they watched the suspect arrive and try to collect the “bail money.” Instead, the “courier” was arrested, along with the alleged accomplice in a vehicle nearby.

Both were charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny, a felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. They were arraigned at the Town of Colonie Justice Court, with Buchanan being released to the supervision of Albany County Probation and Charles released on her own recognizance.

If you or someone you know has information about this ongoing investigation, or if you know someone who may have been victimized, contact police at (518) 783-2754.