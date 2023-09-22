COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Floor & Decor, a retailer specializing in hard surface flooring, tools and accessories, has set its grand opening date for Colonie Center. The retailer is opening in the former Sears space on Thursday, October 12.

The grand opening celebration includes a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 p.m. On October 14 starting at 10 a.m., the first 200 people in the store over 18 years old will be able to roll six dice for the chance to win up to $1 million dollars.

You also have the chance to win a $5,000 makeover with Floor & Decor tickets and two tickets to the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on January 7. You can enter on the Floor & Decor website through December 1.

The new Floor & Decor is over 56,000 square feet and includes both a warehouse and design center. The store will employ about 50 full-time and part-time associates.

With over 190 stores across the United States, this is Floor & Decor’s first location in the Capital Region. The new store will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.