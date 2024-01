GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, Flooding on US 20 between Schoolhouse Road and Fuller Road; CR 156 in Guilderland has closed all lanes in both directions. Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

Flooding in the area was caused by the overnight storm and melting snow from the previous winter storm earlier this week. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding reopening becomes available.